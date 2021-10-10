  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Festivities abound

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 10, 2021 02:20:43 PM IST
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 03:27:15 PM IST

Framed by ornate woodwork, residents avidly watch a Dussehra performance in the old quarters of Daraganj, Allahabad, October 9, 2021


Image: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP

