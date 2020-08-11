  1. Home
Photo of the day: Freedom in a lockdown

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 11, 2020 01:34:48 PM IST
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:44:07 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1227993272A woman sells Tricolors ahead of the India's Independence Day in Guwahati city in Assam, India on August 10, 2020. 

Image: Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images

