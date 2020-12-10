  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Fumigation at farmer protest site

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 10, 2020 11:01:13 AM IST
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 11:06:10 AM IST

farmerprotestfumigationbgA man fumigates at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, December 9, 2020.

Image: Adnan Abidi/ REUTERS

