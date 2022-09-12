India@75: A nation in the making
  Photo of the day: Future of tennis

Photo of the day: Future of tennis

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 12, 2022 02:17:29 PM IST
Updated: Sep 12, 2022 02:24:02 PM IST

Photo of the day: Future of tennisCarlos Alcaraz of Spain is congratulated by coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and his team after his victory against Casper Rudd of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 11th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.
Image: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Image


