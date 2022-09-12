Photo of the day: Future of tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is congratulated by coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and his team after his victory against Casper Rudd of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 11th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.
Image: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Image
Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.