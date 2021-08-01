  1. Home
Photo of the day: Helter-skelter

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 1, 2021 01:01:49 PM IST
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 01:05:38 PM IST

People move their shelters from the banks of the Ganges River as the water level of the Ganges and Yamuna rises in Allahabad on July 31, 2021.

Image: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP 

