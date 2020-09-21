  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Jimmy Kimmel rehearses for an audience-free Emmys

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 21, 2020 11:40:57 AM IST
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:50:14 AM IST

emmys_bgEmmy Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel working on camera angles center stage in the round during rehearsals Friday for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA this Sunday.    

Image: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times​/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

