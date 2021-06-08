  1. Home
Photo of the day: Keeping a close watch

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 8, 2021 03:45:23 PM IST
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 04:08:11 PM IST

Police personnel sit on their all-terrain vehicle (ATV) used to patrol beaches at Girgaon Chowpatty beach in Mumbai on June 7, 2021. 

Image:  Sujit Jaiswal / AFP

