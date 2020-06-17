  1. Home
Photo of the day: Kolkata begins to unlock

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 17, 2020 10:55:29 AM IST
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 04:51:17 PM IST

restart india kolkata bgA worker wearing protective gear sanitizes a room at a hotel, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, June 15, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Rupak

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

