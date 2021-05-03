  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Last wisp of life

By Forbes India
Published: May 3, 2021 01:36:40 PM IST
Updated: May 3, 2021 01:47:46 PM IST

A bus drives along a road as smoke billows from a chimney of a municipal crematorium in Allahabad on May 2, 2021 amidst rising deads due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Image: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

