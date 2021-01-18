  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Lockdown, again.

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 18, 2021 01:35:16 PM IST
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 01:55:52 PM IST

london lockdown_bgA general view of Regent street in London almost empty. Latest Covid-19 lockdown slams UK business owners. 

Image: May James/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
News By Numbers: 20 Indian Americans to join Joe Biden administration
Could a small cty become the next Silicon Valley? It's unlikely