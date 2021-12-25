Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021
  4. Photo of the day: Merry Christmas

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 25, 2021 02:53:14 PM IST

A worshipper attends a celebratory mass on Christmas at a church in Ahmedabad, India, December 25, 2021. 

Photo: Amit Dave / Reuters

