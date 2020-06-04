  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Mumbai Police stands guard

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 4, 2020 11:09:56 AM IST
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 11:14:31 AM IST

rts3aaow_bgA Mumbai police official stands guard off the coast of the Arabian sea in Mumbai as cyclone Nisarga makes its landfall, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, June 3, 2020

Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

