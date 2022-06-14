Photo of the day: New beginnings

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 14, 2022 03:57:14 PM IST
Updated: Jun 14, 2022 04:06:18 PM IST

Photo of the day: New beginningsStudents await their turn to enter a classroom on the first day of the new academic year at a government primary school in Hyderabad on June 13, 2022. Parents thronged shops along with their children over the weekend, shopping for school uniforms, books, and stationery items for the new academic year.
Image : Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images


