Photo of the day: New beginnings

Students await their turn to enter a classroom on the first day of the new academic year at a government primary school in Hyderabad on June 13, 2022. Parents thronged shops along with their children over the weekend, shopping for school uniforms, books, and stationery items for the new academic year.
Image : Noah Seelam / AFP via Getty Images
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.