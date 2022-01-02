Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021
  4. Photo of the day: On a positive note

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 2, 2022 05:13:31 PM IST
Updated: Jan 2, 2022 05:14:31 PM IST

A priest performs evening prayers at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati on the occasion of the New Year Day in Prayagraj on January 1, 2022.

Image: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP 

