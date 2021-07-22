  1. Home
Photo of the day: Out with the old, in with the new guard

Published: Jul 22, 2021 12:04:48 PM IST
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 12:08:33 PM IST

In a first, Saudi women soldiers stand guard in Mecca as pilgrims perform final Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 20, 2021.

Image: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters   


