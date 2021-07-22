Photo of the day: Out with the old, in with the new guard

In a first, Saudi women soldiers stand guard in Mecca as pilgrims perform final Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 20, 2021.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
One more way the startup world hampers women entrepreneurs
Another climate change fallout: India sees 4.68 lakh more lightning strikes in 2020
Byju's buys American reading app Epic! for $500 million
'Kids Do Need Healthy Screen Time'
'Rick and Morty' creator makes auction debut at Sotheby's
LVMH takes majority stake in Virgil Abloh streetwear label Off-White
How to build back better
Photo of the day: Eid Mubarak
How companies are leveraging AI to personalise experiences
The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics
Jeff Bezos launches to space, aiming to reignite his rocket company's ambitions
Cover story: Inside Mukesh Ambani's green gambit
78,533 new companies registered in 2021 so far; Maharashtra leads: Covid-19 second wave fails to dampen new founders
Meet Sanjal Gavande, Indian engineer at Blue Origin shepherding Jeff Bezos' flight to space
Emerging job prospects in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors