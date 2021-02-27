  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Protest in style

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 27, 2021 11:10:04 AM IST
Updated: Feb 27, 2021 11:23:19 AM IST

flamenco_rtx9tlp0-bgWomen wearing flamenco dresses take part in a protest against the crisis in the flamenco fashion sector generated by the coronavirus pandemic, in Seville, Spain February 26, 2021.

Image: Marcelo del Pozo/ Reuters

