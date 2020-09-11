  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Rafale fighter jets inducted, receive salute

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 11, 2020 10:46:34 AM IST
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:49:21 AM IST

rafale_bgRafale fighter jets receive a water cannon salute during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Adopting AI to add value: A true story
Euro Foods: A makeover to the Indian Snack and Culture