The Indian film industry is one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse entertainment ecosystems - producing over 1,800 films annually across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema.
And beyond entertainment, Indian cinema serves as a powerful economic engine and cultural ambassador, contributing billions to the economy while shaping social conversations and strengthening India’s global soft power.
In 2025, audiences have shown remarkable demand for diverse storytelling - from mythological epics to romantic dramas and high-octane action thrillers. In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched movies in India based on Google’s Year in Search 2025.
List of the top 10 most searched movies in India in 2025
|Rank
|Movie Name
|Languages Released
|1
|Saiyaara
|Hindi
|2
|Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
|Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam
|3
|Coolie
|Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
|4
|War 2
|Hindi, Telugu, Tamil
|5
|Sanam Teri Kasam
|Hindi
|6
|Marco
|Malayalam, Hindi
|7
|Housefull 5
|Hindi
|8
|Game Changer
|Telugu, Tamil, Hindi
|9
|Mrs
|Hindi
|10
|Mahavatar Narsimha
|Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
Know more about the top 10 most searched movies in India today
Saiyaara
- Month of release: 2025
- IMDb: 6.3
Its music topped charts for weeks, making its place in popular culture. The music also served as a primary driver for searches; the title track “Saiyaara” became the first Hindi song to enter the Billboard Global Top 10 - which also contributed to it being in the list of the top 10 most searched movies in India.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
- Month of release: October, 2025
- IMDb: 8.2
It was also ranked as one of the top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2025 by IMDb, based on actual user engagement worldwide.
Coolie
- Month of release: August, 2025
- IMDb: 6.0
The movie also achieved the all-time highest premiere day collections for a Tamil film in North America, grossing over $3.04 million on its opening day, positioning itself as one of the top 10 most searched movies in India.
War 2
- Month of release: August, 2025
- IMDb: 5.3
The primary driver for searches was the first-time pairing of Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood superstar Jr NTR. This collaboration created intense pan-India interest, especially marking Jr NTR’s significant entry into Hindi cinema.
Search volumes were fueled by its status as one of India’s most expensive films, with a reported budget of around ₹400 crore, featuring globe-trotting action shot in Spain, Italy, and Abu Dhabi.
Sanam Teri Kasam
- Month of release: February, 2025 (re-release)
- IMDb: 7.6
It recorded the highest-ever opening weekend for a Bollywood re-release, earning ₹15.75 crore within its first three days.
Marco
- Month of release: December, 2024
- IMDb: 6.7
Despite controversy, Marco grossed over ₹100 crore, becoming the highest-grossing A-certified Malayalam film and the first Malayalam film of 2025 to enter the 100-crore club. Its Hindi-dubbed version achieved record-breaking numbers, establishing new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema’s pan-Indian reach.
Housefull 5
- Month of release: June, 2025
- IMDb: 3.3
It became the first film in the Housefull series to enter the ₹300 crore club worldwide, concluding its global run with approximately ₹304 crore.
Despite extensive promotion and franchise value, the film received harsh criticism for weak writing, vulgar humour, and poor treatment of female characters.
Game Changer
- Month of release: January, 2025
- IMDb: 5.1
It became the first Indian film to host a major pre-release promotional event in the United States, held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Texas. The primary driver for it to become one of the top 10 most searched movies in India was the lead actor Ram Charan’s return to the big screen for the first time since the global success of RRR.
Mrs.
- Month of release: February, 2025
- IMDb: 6.6
The film, an official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, sparked intense nationwide debates on gender roles and “invisible labour” within Indian households. Unlike most films on the list, Mrs. released directly on ZEE5, proving that streaming-only content could rival theatrical blockbusters in online curiosity.
Mahavatar Narsimha
- Month of release: November, 2024
- IMDb: 8.6
Produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, this spiritual epic became the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all time, surpassing Kochadaiiyaan and earning over ₹300 crore worldwide.
Frequently asked questions
First Published: Dec 19, 2025, 17:13
