The Indian film industry is one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse entertainment ecosystems - producing over 1,800 films annually across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema.

And beyond entertainment, Indian cinema serves as a powerful economic engine and cultural ambassador, contributing billions to the economy while shaping social conversations and strengthening India’s global soft power.

In 2025, audiences have shown remarkable demand for diverse storytelling - from mythological epics to romantic dramas and high-octane action thrillers. In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched movies in India based on Google’s Year in Search 2025.

Saiyaara

Month of release: 2025

IMDb: 6.3

Saiyaara marked a historic debut

for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda under Mohit Suri’s direction. This musical romantic drama emerged as IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2025 and became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time, earning nearly ₹5.8 billion worldwide.

Its music topped charts for weeks, making its place in popular culture. The music also served as a primary driver for searches; the title track “Saiyaara” became the first Hindi song to enter the Billboard Global Top 10 - which also contributed to it being in the list of the top 10 most searched movies in India.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Month of release: October, 2025

IMDb: 8.2

With stunning visuals, powerful action sequences, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s haunting score,

Kantara Chapter 1 became the highest-grossing Indian film

of 2025, earning over ₹800 crore worldwide. Released in Kannada with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, it showcased regional folklore on an epic scale.

It was also ranked as one of the top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2025 by IMDb, based on actual user engagement worldwide.

Coolie

Month of release: August, 2025

IMDb: 6.0

Despite clashing with War 2 at the box office and receiving mixed reviews for its convoluted plot,

Coolie showcased Rajinikanth’s enduring charisma

and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, collecting around ₹518 crore worldwide.

The movie also achieved the all-time highest premiere day collections for a Tamil film in North America, grossing over $3.04 million on its opening day, positioning itself as one of the top 10 most searched movies in India.

War 2

Month of release: August, 2025

IMDb: 5.3

As a massive installment in the YRF Spy Universe, the film is in the list of the top 10 most searched movies in India due to its high-profile casting and franchise legacy.

The primary driver for searches was the first-time pairing of Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood superstar Jr NTR. This collaboration created intense pan-India interest, especially marking Jr NTR’s significant entry into Hindi cinema.

Search volumes were fueled by its status as one of India’s most expensive films, with a reported budget of around ₹400 crore, featuring globe-trotting action shot in Spain, Italy, and Abu Dhabi.

Sanam Teri Kasam

Month of release: February, 2025 (re-release)

IMDb: 7.6

The film returned to theaters during Valentine’s Week. It became a viral sensation, and quickly became one of the top 10 most searched movies in India, while earning more in its first two days of re-release than its entire original lifetime theatrical run in 2016.

It recorded the highest-ever opening weekend for a Bollywood re-release, earning ₹15.75 crore within its first three days.

Marco

Month of release: December, 2024

IMDb: 6.7

Haneef Adeni’s Malayalam action thriller starring Unni Mukundan became infamous as one of the top 10 most searched movies in India as well as the nation’s most violent films.

Despite controversy, Marco grossed over ₹100 crore, becoming the highest-grossing A-certified Malayalam film and the first Malayalam film of 2025 to enter the 100-crore club. Its Hindi-dubbed version achieved record-breaking numbers, establishing new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema’s pan-Indian reach.

Housefull 5

Month of release: June, 2025

IMDb: 3.3

The film introduced a unique “multiple endings” gimmick, releasing in two distinct versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - which sparked massive online debate and curiosity about the different climax sequences.

It became the first film in the Housefull series to enter the ₹300 crore club worldwide, concluding its global run with approximately ₹304 crore.

Despite extensive promotion and franchise value, the film received harsh criticism for weak writing, vulgar humour, and poor treatment of female characters.

Game Changer

Month of release: January, 2025

IMDb: 5.1

With a staggering budget reported around ₹400 crore, Game Changer was one of the most expensive Indian films of the year, with approximately ₹75 crore spent on four lavish song sequences alone.

It became the first Indian film to host a major pre-release promotional event in the United States, held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Texas. The primary driver for it to become one of the top 10 most searched movies in India was the lead actor Ram Charan’s return to the big screen for the first time since the global success of RRR.

Mrs.

Month of release: February, 2025

IMDb: 6.6

Critics praised the film’s authentic portrayal of domestic life and Sanya Malhotra’s powerful acting, which earned her the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

The film, an official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, sparked intense nationwide debates on gender roles and “invisible labour” within Indian households. Unlike most films on the list, Mrs. released directly on ZEE5, proving that streaming-only content could rival theatrical blockbusters in online curiosity.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Month of release: November, 2024

IMDb: 8.6

Ashwin Kumar’s groundbreaking 3D animated film brought the mythological tale of Lord Narsimha to life with unprecedented visual grandeur, solidifying the film as one of the top 10 most searched movies in India.

Produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, this spiritual epic became the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all time, surpassing Kochadaiiyaan and earning over ₹300 crore worldwide.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top searched movies globally in 2025?

Anora, Superman, and Minecraft Movie are one of the top 10 most searched movies in the world.

What is India’s top entertainment sector?

As of 2025, digital media is India’s top entertainment sector by revenue share, having recently overtaken television for the first time in 20 years.

What is the Indian film industry’s revenue?

India’s box office made around ₹5,723 crore in the first half, which is 14% higher than last year.