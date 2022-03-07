  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Mar 7, 2022 01:12:27 PM IST
Updated: Mar 7, 2022 01:20:55 PM IST

A local resident reacts as a house catches fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals in Irpin, 24km from Kyiv, as Russian troops advance toward the capital on March 6, 2022.
Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters

