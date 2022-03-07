A local resident reacts as a house catches fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals in Irpin, 24km from Kyiv, as Russian troops advance toward the capital on March 6, 2022.
Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.