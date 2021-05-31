  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Uprooted

By Forbes India
Published: May 31, 2021 01:40:36 PM IST
Updated: May 31, 2021 01:45:03 PM IST

Vehicles damaged under an uprooted tree following a heavy storm at Kishanpole Bazar in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Image: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
World No Tobacco Day 2021: 2/3rd of world's smoking population lives in 10 countries, India ranks second
How 'Friends' helps people around the world learn English