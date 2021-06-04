Photo of the day: Wait and watch

TOKYO, JAPAN — People jog past the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics, on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo 2020 president, Seiko Hashimoto, has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic.
Image: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images