  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Wait and watch

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 4, 2021 03:18:29 PM IST
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 03:25:57 PM IST

TOKYO, JAPAN — People jog past the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics, on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo 2020 president, Seiko Hashimoto, has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic.

Image: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
In remote Himalayan villages, a team of volunteers pitches in with Covid-19 care
To be a champion, you must want success badly enough: Viswanathan Anand