  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: What doesn't meet the eye

Photo of the day: What doesn't meet the eye

By Forbes India
Published: May 24, 2022 02:58:36 PM IST
Updated: May 24, 2022 02:59:54 PM IST

Visually impaired women make umbrellas at a workshop run by NGO Nethra under the aegis of the National Association Of Disabled Enterprises in Mumbai on May 23, 2022. The total population of blind women in India is estimated at 15 million, and only 5 percent of them have vocational opportunities to make them capable of earning.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Bitcoin displays red candles for the eighth consecutive week
Devic Earth: The ethos of 'prevention is better than cure'