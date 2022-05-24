Visually impaired women make umbrellas at a workshop run by NGO Nethra under the aegis of the National Association Of Disabled Enterprises in Mumbai on May 23, 2022. The total population of blind women in India is estimated at 15 million, and only 5 percent of them have vocational opportunities to make them capable of earning.
