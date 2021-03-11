  1. Home
Photo of the Day: What new wave?

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 11, 2021 11:12:28 AM IST
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 11:27:05 AM IST

maha shivratri_bgHindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on March 11, 2021.

Image: Prakash Singh/ AFP

