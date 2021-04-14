  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: What second wave?

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 14, 2021 12:28:51 PM IST
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 01:16:53 PM IST

 

kumbh_rtxbgsgu-bgNaga Sadhus participate in a procession to take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Haridwar, India, April 14, 2021. 
Image: Anushree Fadnavis/ Reuters
 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Headmasters of edtech: Why Sequoia Capital bets big on the sector
'Lockdown isn't a solution, but can slow down the spread of Covid'