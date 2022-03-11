Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters join a road show after the party's victory in Punjab Assembly Election on March 10, 2022 in Mohali, India. Out of 117 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92.
Image: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
