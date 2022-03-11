  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Winning Punjab

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 11, 2022 03:39:37 PM IST
Updated: Mar 11, 2022 03:41:09 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters join a road show after the party's victory in Punjab Assembly Election on March 10, 2022 in Mohali, India. Out of 117 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92.
Image: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

