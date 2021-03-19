  1. Home
Photo of the Day: World Sleep Day

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 19, 2021 12:09:21 PM IST
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 12:26:12 PM IST

world sleep day_bgA citizen experiences Health Risk Appraisal (HRA) system at an AI sleep management centre before World Sleep Day on March 17, 2021 in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province of China. 

Image: Cao Jianxiong/ VCG via Getty Images

