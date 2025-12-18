Explained-the-new-higher-education-bill-and-other-government-reforms-in-the-sector

On December 15, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha. Its purpose is to empower Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) of the country to achieve excellence through effective coordination and the determination of standards. The Bill was introduced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval on December 12.

According to the education ministry, the Bill is set to implement the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, with a focus on placing students at the centre of higher education reforms. It aims to promote flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, and a focus on quality research and innovation.

As per the Bill, a new top body called the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan will be set up, along with three councils—a Regulatory Council, an Accreditation Council and a Standards Council. It also proposes scrapping the existing laws that govern the UGC, AICTE and NCTE. All higher education institutions currently overseen by these bodies will now come under the new Adhishthan for setting standards.

The Bill follows the government’s assessment that higher education institutions currently face too many approvals and inspections from multiple regulators, leading to unnecessary control and over regulation. To address this, the Bill aims to simplify the system by creating a single, streamlined regulatory structure. According to a government release, the new framework will rely on technology-driven, faceless, single window systems that work on principles of self disclosure and trust-based regulation.

