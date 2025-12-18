Who is Peter DeSantis—Amazon’s new head of AI unit?

On December 17, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed in a blog post that the company is reorganising its artificial general intelligence (AGI) unit under a more expansive division that will also include its silicon development and quantum computing teams. As per Jassy, the company's current head of the AGI unit, Rohit Prasad, is leaving the company, and post this, the new division will be led by Peter DeSantis, a 27-year veteran at Amazon, who currently serves as senior vice president (SVP) in its cloud unit.

In the post, Jassy wrote, “With the foundation that’s been built, the traction we’re seeing, and Peter’s leadership bringing unified focus to these technologies, we’re well-positioned to lead and deliver meaningful capabilities for our customers.”

According to reports, Amazon’s decision to introduce new leadership stems from its efforts to revitalise its image, as it has been lagging behind competitors like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, which continue to make significant strides with their AI models.

Read More