Know about Silver Lake, which will invest Rs7,500 cr in Reliance Retail

A global leader in technology investing, Silver Lake has stake in companies such as Airbnb, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 9, 2020 12:13:19 PM IST
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 01:12:42 PM IST

 

