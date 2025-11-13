Saudi Arabia tackles the “succession decades”

As diverse as LVMH, Tata Group, Walmart and Huawei are, they have one thing in common: all were founded and remain owned by the same families that nurtured them into household names. In fact, around the world, family businesses are the norm rather than the exception, accounting for up to 80 percent of global GDP and 60 percent of global employment. But their role in one particular country is even more pivotal.

Fully 95 percent (or 633,000) of all companies in Saudi Arabia are family businesses. They employ nearly half the country’s workforce and contribute some 27 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP. This means that more than other economies, Saudi Arabia faces a critical phase as it enters the so-called "succession decades”, when founders hand the reins to the next generation.

They have their work cut out. Globally, only 30 percent of family businesses survive to the second generation and just 12 percent make it to the third. Saudi Arabia’s solution? Pre-empt common succession hurdles through proactive reforms to create conditions conducive to succession.

The country’s experience could hold valuable lessons for others from Vietnam to Morocco, Chile to Bangladesh that face similar challenges in modernising their family business sectors without compromising their contributions to the economy.

