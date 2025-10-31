Hamly Business Solutions (HBS)—the visionary creation of Mr. Hamsavardhan Mohan—stands as an extraordinary example of how innovation, leadership, and strategic foresight can transform even the most unexpected geographies into powerhouses of global technology and enterprise. Headquartered in the culturally rich and historic city of Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, HBS has become a beacon of modern entrepreneurship that challenges conventional boundaries of where innovation can thrive.

From its humble beginnings as a one-person startup, HBS has evolved into a formidable organization of over 800 highly skilled professionals, driving the future of medical billing and healthcare technology. What began as a dream in a Tier-II city has blossomed into a global enterprise that competes with some of the most sophisticated players in Silicon Valley—yet stays deeply rooted in its commitment to local empowerment and community growth.

Today, HBS proudly serves more than 1000 providers across 42 U.S. states, offering cutting-edge expertise in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and healthcare process optimization. Through its unparalleled commitment to precision, speed, and compliance, the company has emerged as a preeminent force in the U.S. medical billing landscape. Every workflow at HBS is guided by rigorous adherence to HIPAA protocols, Protected Health Information (PHI) security, and the latest in IT infrastructure—ensuring not just operational excellence but absolute trust among its clients.

What sets HBS apart is its ability to marry technology with empathy, and efficiency with ethics. Its growth story is not just about numbers—it’s about nurturing a new generation of talent. By creating high-value job opportunities in emerging cities like Tanjore and Coimbatore, HBS has redefined what it means to build global careers from local roots, inspiring countless young professionals to dream beyond borders.

The pioneering spirit of HBS extends across the entire Hamly conglomerate—a diversified multinational group that includes Hamly Exports, Hamly Globaltech, Astrowin Healthcare, BBS Infraspace, and the Hamly Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm dedicated to education, health, and community welfare. Together, these ventures form an interconnected ecosystem that embodies excellence, innovation, and impact—fueling sustained economic growth while empowering society at large.

