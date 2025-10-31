In a select group of companies is standing out for their exceptional contributions to innovation growth and industry transformation. These organizations have consistently demonstrated excellence through their commitment to quality performance and long-term impact. Their ability to create value for stakeholders while driving meaningful change makes them true leaders of the modern business landscape. This edition powered by NextCorp Media celebrates the companies that are driving transformation fostering innovation and shaping India’s journey toward a smarter and more sustainable future.
Quality Bio Green Pvt Ltd
Every winter, as North India struggles with the haze of stubble burning, Quality Bio Green Pvt. Ltd., founded by Tejasvi Bhargava, is rewriting the story, turning crop waste into clean energy and prosperity. With a powerful vision rooted in sustainability, the company has built one of India’s largest biomass aggregation networks, working with over 20,000 farmers to convert paddy straw into biofuels and compressed biogas (CBG).
So far, Quality Bio Green has transformed 150,000 MT of agri-residue, offsetting 225,000 MT of CO₂e, with plans to double its impact in the coming years. Guided by the core values of Excellence, Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency and Harmony (E.A.R.T.H.), the company collaborates with Reliance, Adani and IOCL to build a circular economy through Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) production. From empowering farmers to fighting pollution, Quality Bio Green is not just producing energy; it’s powering India’s green, sustainable future.
XIUS
XIUS is a telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 24 years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments, with 100% IPR ownership based on its strong patent portfolio. XIUS offers core network infrastructure for 3G / 4G / 5G mobile networks, IMS based VoIP telephony services, and Private Wireless Network for Enterprises.
Apart from core network infra platforms, XIUS also offers a range of digital BSS platforms, namely online charging system (OCS), payment distribution management, interconnect billing system (ICB) to communication service providers across the globe.
Cafe Amudham
Born in Bangalore, Café Amudham is redefining how India experiences authentic South Indian cuisine. With a vision to take the region’s soulful flavours nationwide, the brand has revolutionised every aspect of dining, combining a software-enabled supply chain, automated kitchens, and thoughtfully designed spaces that blend modernity with warmth. This tech-driven yet heartfelt approach has enabled Café Amudham to scale rapidly, achieving 10 outlets and advancing toward the ₹100 crore ARR milestone within just three years.
Unlike traditional brands that rely solely on nostalgia, Café Amudham champions authenticity through innovation. It preserves the comfort of classic flavours while embracing contemporary efficiency and design. By harmonising emotional connection with operational excellence, the brand is not merely serving idlis and dosas; it’s building a national movement around modern South Indian dining. Timeless in essence yet visionary in approach, Café Amudham stands as a symbol of India’s evolving culinary identity.
Trimed Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Trimed Solutions India Pvt Ltd, founded by Mr. Selvakumar D in 2012, headquartered in Hyderabad, has been a leading provider of biomedical equipment maintenance across India. Managing over 200,000 devices across 3,000 healthcare facilities, its network of 12 branches and more than 600 engineers ensure efficient service delivery. Powered by advanced AI, Trimed’s intelligent maintenance solutions enhance uptime, extend equipment lifespan, and reduce lifecycle costs. TRIMED is Certified by ISO9001, 13485, 17025, and AERB standards, the company guarantees top notch high-quality service. Support systems include a toll-free customer care center, with QR codes, RFID tagging, and real-time dashboards with mobile app integration. These innovations ensure equipment reliability and safety, improving patient care. Customer satisfaction surveys show Trimed consistently exceeds expectations, strengthening both public and private healthcare delivery nationwide.
Ideas 4 Transformation
Ideas4Transformation is driving a new era of operational excellence across India’s retail and QSR sectors. With a strong team of 550+ professionals spread across 70 cities, the company supports over 1,000 customer locations, encompassing 10,000+ stores, warehouses and offices nationwide. Its 24/7/365 support centres in Thane, Bengaluru and Delhi ensure seamless business continuity for 40+ customers and 100+ brands.
Combining industry expertise with scalable, technology-driven solutions, Ideas4Transformation empowers brands to grow with speed, precision and confidence. A dedicated Physical Disaster Recovery Center for TSD reinforces operational resilience. The company’s execution strength is proven with 700+ new store openings across 28 brands and 193 cities, including a record 50+ rollouts in a single day. Under its Lakshya 2030 vision, Ideas4Transformation is committed to building a sustainable, high-performing, and innovation-led organisation, setting new standards for the future of India’s retail and QSR ecosystem.
Kreative Dezine Studio
Kreative Dezine Studio (KDS), led by award-winning architect Swati Panda, is one of India’s leading design-build firms, known for its seamless blend of aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. With an integrated design-build approach, KDS ensures efficiency, precision, and creative excellence across residential, commercial, and corporate projects.
Its design language combines global sensibilities with clean lines, rich textures, and technology-driven detailing, grounded in empathy and innovation. Recognized with honors such as Futuristic & Innovative Architecture & Interior Design Firm of the Year 2025 and 40 Under 40 Futuristic Architects & Designers of 2025, KDS continues to set new benchmarks in Indian design.
Notable works include the Brita Corporate Office, Celegence Systems, Excelya, and Texport Overseas, each reflecting the studio’s ability to translate brand identity into immersive spatial experiences. Now evolving into Inspacio Design Pvt. Ltd., KDS remains committed to crafting timeless, human-centered spaces that inspire and endure.
Goofyants Communications Pvt. Ltd.
Blending the tenacity and foresight of ants with the playful honesty of being goofy, Goofyants Communications Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India’s most exciting creatively-led integrated agencies. The team brings ideas to life through visual storytelling, offering end-to-end services in ad films, photography, branding, design, website development, social media, and performance marketing.
Driven by purpose and passion, Goofyants has worked on leading brands like Hitachi Vantara, Zepto, Zones India, STM Goods, Campbell Shipping, Elastic Run, Marico Innovation Foundation, ASAII, Ultrasun, Masters Union, Ozone Builders & Developers, GTM Builders, Howells, and many more.
Their edge lies in delivering big-agency creativity without the clutter - crafting stories that connect emotionally and deliver real impact.
Because at Goofyants, creativity isn’t just art, it’s strategy with soul.
Goofyants - We Get You High.
