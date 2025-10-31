Over the last 19 years, I’ve lived between two worlds: the fast-evolving corridors of banking technology and the deeply resilient lanes of rural India. It’s been a journey that began in engineering classrooms and data centers, but one that found its true meaning in cooperative societies, self-help groups, and grassroots institutions across the country.

I still remember walking into a small PACS branch in Tamil Nadu, years ago. The ledgers were handwritten, the systems disconnected, but the intent was pure. A woman running a small dairy business waited hours to update a loan book entry that could’ve been done in seconds. That moment stayed with me, not as a technical failure, but a reminder of what we owe the people who trust us with their aspirations.

As someone who has seen firsthand the asymmetry between access and inclusion, I didn’t just want to create another fintech platform. I wanted to correct the architecture that left Bharat behind. That vision became RUGR. Not just a product of strategy, but a platform born out of empathy, necessity, and a refusal to accept that the future should belong only to the digitally privileged.

From Connection to Continuity: Building Beyond Buzzwords

When we built RUGR Udaan, we weren’t chasing a market opportunity; we were addressing a systemic disconnect. Rural and semi-urban merchants, despite having smartphones, UPI access, and data connectivity, remained outside meaningful financial engagement.

The problem wasn’t digital penetration. The problem was institutional friction. Banks lacked a seamless, scalable way to own and operate merchant ecosystems without relying on external layers.

