India’s business landscape continues to evolve with brands that are pushing boundaries and delivering value across diverse sectors. These forward-thinking companies are redefining industry standards through innovation, customer focus and long-term vision. These promising names are capturing attention with their strong market presence and commitment to excellence. From emerging startups to well-established firms they represent the next wave of impactful growth stories. Join us as we highlight the standout brands poised to shape India’s economic future with purpose and performance.

NAVATA



With over 45 years of industry leadership, NAVATA has built a comprehensive supply chain ecosystem, serving FMCG, apparel, electronics, and industrial sectors. Founded by Sri Parvataneni Subhas Chandra Bose, the company grew under the leadership of his brothers, Sri P V Koteswara Rao and Sri Sukhadev and followed by the second and third generations who have been further strengthening the organization through innovation, process re-engineering, and expansion, ensuring NAVATA remains a pioneer in logistics and supply chain management.

Navata offers various services controlled by well-defined and robust standard operating procedures, supported by state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled customer service. Committed to customer satisfaction, ethics, and infrastructure growth, it drives India’s development goals. With advanced infrastructure, innovation, and expertise, NAVATA ensures reliable and future-ready services. By blending strategy and customized technology, the company contributes to India’s vision of becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Ven Consulting India Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2010, Ven Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading engineering resource augmentation company specializing in providing skilled professionals to high-impact projects across India and the Middle East. With over 7,000+ engineers deployed across 900+ projects and 300+ clients, Ven has become a trusted partner for industries such as Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Construction, and other engineering sectors.

Certified with ISO 9001:2015 and OHSAS 18001, the company is known for its emphasis on safety, quality, and operational excellence. Ven’s strength lies in its ability to match the right talent with the right opportunity — whether it’s in planning, execution, commissioning, or O&M.

