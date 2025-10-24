The-forttuna-group-presents-forttuna-global-100-the-legacy-makers-honoring-visionary-leaders

New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025

In an age where success is measured in quarters and trends fade overnight, The Forttuna Group is taking a bold step toward something far more enduring: The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025. This flagship initiative is designed to spotlight the rare visionaries whose work goes beyond immediate wins to create lasting ripples across industries, economies, and cultures.

Unlike traditional recognitions that focus on short-term impact or headline-worthy moments, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 curates a global cohort of founders, innovators, policymakers, and changemakers whose ideas are not just relevant today but will remain influential for years to come. It’s a platform that captures the intersection of purpose and permanence, honoring those who turn ambition into architecture, building futures that outlast them.

Legacy is not luck. It’s engineered. It’s the late nights, the tough calls, the decisions no one claps for until history does.

From architects of policy to pioneers of culture, from founders who turned risks into revolutions to visionaries shaping global consciousness, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 is where we immortalize the builders of tomorrow.

