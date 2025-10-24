The-forttuna-group-presents-forttuna-global-100-the-legacy-makers-honoring-visionary-leaders

New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025
In an age where success is measured in quarters and trends fade overnight, The Forttuna Group is taking a bold step toward something far more enduring: The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025. This flagship initiative is designed to spotlight the rare visionaries whose work goes beyond immediate wins to create lasting ripples across industries, economies, and cultures.
Unlike traditional recognitions that focus on short-term impact or headline-worthy moments, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 curates a global cohort of founders, innovators, policymakers, and changemakers whose ideas are not just relevant today but will remain influential for years to come. It’s a platform that captures the intersection of purpose and permanence, honoring those who turn ambition into architecture, building futures that outlast them.
Legacy is not luck. It’s engineered. It’s the late nights, the tough calls, the decisions no one claps for until history does.
From architects of policy to pioneers of culture, from founders who turned risks into revolutions to visionaries shaping global consciousness, The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 is where we immortalize the builders of tomorrow.
Not moments. Not mentioned.
A legacy that becomes a movement
Este Pretorius
CEO, Boost Sales
While most businesses waste 60-80% of their marketing budget on strategies that don’t convert, Este Pretorius, CEO of Boost Sales, engineers revenue systems that consistently outperform industry benchmarks. Sought after by global enterprises and named Digital Marketing Leader of the Year – South Africa (2025), Este has redefined digital marketing through her mastery of LinkedIn social selling, conversion-optimized development, and intelligent CRM orchestration. Her comprehensive methodology spanning SEO domination, demand generation, and AI-enhanced customer journeys has set new performance standards across IT, healthcare, finance, and telecommunications. When industry leaders need transformational growth and can’t afford another failed marketing investment, they secure Este’s exclusive expertise.
Mohamed Atef Elsayed Ibrahim
Founder & CEO, LAHINT
Mohamed Ibrahim is the founder and CEO of LAHINT, a Saudi-based civic tech startup transforming how businesses access government services. Backed by Misk Foundation, Sanabil 500, and Tech Founders by CODE, LAHINT has raised multi-million SAR funding and secured major contracts with government entities. The platform automates complex public services using AI and real-time integrations, already serving over 100 companies. With elite board members from PIF, Aramco, and Othaim, and recognition including the 2024 Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, Mohamed is driving LAHINT to become the Gulf’s go-to solution for digital government interaction.
Dr. med. Sylvia Paulig
Founder & CEO, Paulig Eye & Health
Dr. Sylvia Paulig is a globally recognized Ophthalmic Surgeon, Longevity Specialist, and founder of Paulig Eye & Health. With over 120,000 surgeries and her patented Binovision™ technique, she leads the way in combining vision restoration with preventive, personalized medicine. Her pioneering protocols focus on optic nerve and retinal diagnostics as biomarkers of aging, enabling early detection of neurodegenerative and systemic diseases. As a GHORFA Board Member, she champions medical education and East-West collaboration, expanding her clinics into the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Dr. Paulig’s mission is to transform healthcare through early intervention, knowledge exchange, and human-centered innovation.
Brenda Dempsey
CEO & Founder, Book Brilliance Publishing
Brenda Dempsey is an internationally acclaimed leader, author, and advocate committed to empowering diverse voices globally. As founder of Book Brilliance Publishing and the visionary behind BRILLIANCE Magazine, expertly operated from her dynamic office in India, she amplifies impactful stories, fostering positive change worldwide. Honoured as the 2024 Gender & Human Rights Global Ambassador and recipient of prestigious recognitions, including Forttuna The Legacy Makers 2025 and the IAOTP Change Maker Award, Brenda continues to inspire transformation through education, publishing, and humanitarian advocacy. Her innovative spirit and dedication have positioned her prominently among influential global leaders, driving meaningful impact across cultures.
Dr. Amo Raju OBE
Disability Ambassador, Disability Direct
Dr. Amo Raju OBE DL is a trailblazing social entrepreneur, advocate, author, and public speaker. Born with a disability, he first made a name for himself as a professional bhangra singer, releasing multiple albums and performing on UK radio. From 1997 to 2024, he served as CEO of Disability Direct, generating over £35 million through 75+ user-led services and transforming the charity into one of the UK’s most self-sustaining disability organisations.
He authored ‘Walk Like A Man’, a candid memoir of his thirty-year struggle with depression. Recognised with a doctorate from The University of Derby, an OBE from His Majesty King Charles III, and appointment as a Deputy to The Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, he also received the Lifetime Achiever Award at the National Diversity Awards 2023. Dr. Raju’s leadership and pioneering model of social enterprise continue to inspire generations to come.
Mark D. Minevich
President, Going Global Ventures | Strategic Partner, Mayfield
Mark D. Minevich is a globally recognized AI strategist, venture investor, and UN advisor driving AI-first digital transformation. As Strategic Partner at Mayfield, a leading Silicon Valley VC firm, and President of Going Global Ventures in New York, he advises sovereign innovation bodies, global enterprises, and high-growth startups. He serves on the boards of IDCA and Franklin Templeton AI, co-chairs AI150 at Constellation Research, and leads initiatives like AI for Good and AI for the Planet Alliance with the UN. Author of Our Planet Powered by AI (Wiley), Minevich is shaping the global dialogue on sustainable AI innovation.
Joel D’Souza
Founder & Director, EXPRESS AUTOCARE | Co-Founder & Operations Director, MY FNG Autocare Pvt. Ltd.
Joel D’Souza turned passion into purpose, driving transformation in India’s car service industry. After an 18-year global IT career, he followed his passion for cars and founded EXPRESS AUTOCARE in 2015. What began as an 800 sq. ft. dream is now a 14,000 sq. ft. ISO-certified flagship center, bringing structure, systems, and trust to a fragmented sector. In 2024, he co-founded My FNG to empower car workshops with systems, scalability, and integrity. A startup mentor, corporate trainer, and author of “The 25 Rupees I Didn’t Get Made Me What I Am”, Joel continues to inspire MSMEs and entrepreneurs across borders.
Varun Kumar
Founder, Owner, CEO, Publisher-Editor & Publishing-Editor, Law Audience
Adv. Varun Kumar, the visionary Founder, Owner, Publisher, CEO, and Editor of Law Audience, is redefining India’s legal publishing landscape. With a mission to democratize legal knowledge, he launched the platform to empower students, professionals, and scholars through high-impact publications, webinars, and competitions. A dynamic thought leader, Varun blends legal expertise with digital innovation, making Law Audience a trusted name in the legal education sector. His commitment to quality, ethics, and inclusivity has earned him national recognition. As he continues to inspire a new generation of legal minds, Varun remains a powerful force in shaping India’s legal discourse digitally.
Closing Paragraph:
This next edition of The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 marks the moment where recognition rises to meet responsibility. It is a tribute to those who have carried the weight of innovation, equity, and progress on their shoulders and succeeded. They have not only shaped their industries but also reimagined what those industries could mean for humanity.
This is more than a list; it is a living record of endurance, proof that leadership’s highest calling is to create impact that survives its creator.
