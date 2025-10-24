We360-ai-raises-2m-led-by-gsf-to-power-ai-agents-for-enterprise-it-bfsi-workforce-analytics

We360.ai, one of India’s fastest-growing SaaS startups, today announced the successful close of its $2 million funding round. The round was led by GSF with participation from SucSEED Indovation Fund, Campus Fund, along with prominent industry leaders including Anirudh Singla (Founder, Pepper Content), Chandrakant Tanna (Founder, TSS Consultancy), George Sam (Co-Founder, MindGate), Guhan Muthuswamy (Co-founder, Mindgate) Dinesh Agarwal (Founder, IndiaMART), Dinesh Gulati (Co-Founder, IndiaMART), Rajesh Sawhney (Founder, GSF), Vishal Gondal (Founder, GOQii)

Based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, We360.ai represents the new wave of world-class technology emerging from India’s Tier-2 cities, showing that groundbreaking SaaS companies can be built outside the traditional startup hubs.

What Our Investor Says

We see We360.ai emerging as a global platform to enhance employee productivity in enterprises across the world. The founding team has cracked the code and has the right vision and execution to scale in different markets. -Rajesh Sawhney

Powering the Future of Work with AI Agents

Backed by fresh funding, our priorities will center on:

Expanding AI Agents

