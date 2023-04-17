Carelon Global Solutions: Propelling healthcare processes into the future
Carelon Global Solutions focuses on building capabilities in digital and AI technologies to improve the healthcare industry
Published: Apr 17, 2023 03:47:57 PM IST
Updated: Apr 17, 2023 04:33:20 PM IST
With a headcount of over 18,000 employees in India and over 25,000 people across five countries, Carelon Global Solutions is growing at a scorching pace and transforming itself as a differentiated healthcare platform. Rajat Puri, COO Carelon & President, Carelon Global Solutions, and Mosur Saisekar, Chief Country Executive, Carelon Global Solutions, spoke about their plans for the future, including their focus on building capability and driving innovation across the board. Carelon Global Solutions puts its people at the centre of everything it does, with a transparent and open culture that values input from associates. The company’s employee value proposition is designed to give associates a sense of purpose, sense of growth, sense of belonging, and sense of well-being. All talent strategies underpin one of these pillars to be approved. Carelon Global Solutions actively recruits and hires for roles in information technology, business operations, data management, analytics, digital, and AI. The company has invested in nurturing and upskilling its talent to meet global standards. ‘Think Limitless’, Carelon Global Solutions’ brand ideology reinforces the associates’ limitless potential and fosters a culture of agility and efficiency. This philosophy is defined through four values - actionable curiosity, excellence unlimited, genuine empathy, and holistic innovation. The 5-year-old company recognizes the importance of diversity, equity and inclusivity through a holistic program called ‘Belong. Carelon Global Solutions understands that the best ideas and work come from a diverse talent pool, and the company encourages members from LGBTQ+ community, PWD and veteran community to apply. Their policies and infrastructure are strategically designed to reflect their inclusive values. As philosopher Aristotle once said, "Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work." Carelon Global Solutions’ focus on creating a great place to work, investing in new capabilities, and nurturing talent has enabled it to achieve excellence as an employer, business partner, and healthcare organisation.For more information on Carelon Global solutions visithttps://www.carelonglobal.com/The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
