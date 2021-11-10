Meta could showcase its metaverse in retail stores.

Image: Giu Vicente on Unsplash



It is indeed in brick-and-mortar stores that people could first be able to experience Meta's metaverse. Internal documents reportedly detail a plan to open a series of retail outlets



Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly considering building physical stores to immerse the first consumers in its vision of the metaverse. The stores would allow users to test the American group's new augmented reality and virtual reality products.





Multiple challenges