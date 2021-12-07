Livestreamer Cai Cai selling flowers in a makeshift studio at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming in southwestern China's Yunnan province

Image: Jade Gao / AFP



Boxes of roses, lilies and carnations pile up as influencer Caicai speaks into her smartphone from a small studio at Asia's biggest flower market—with thousands of customers eagerly awaiting her view on the best deals.



E-commerce is big business in China and influencers and livestreamers have made their fortunes showcasing products for luxury brands and cosmetics firms.





