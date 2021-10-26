  1. Home
India's online transactions in 2020 more than China, UK, US combined

At 25.5 billion real-time online transactions, India surpassed China's 15.7 billion, UK's 2.8 billion, and US's 1.2 billion transactions in 2020 pandemic year

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 26, 2021 01:29:32 PM IST
