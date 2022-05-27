



It's a rustic scene—sheep and goats graze placidly while a shepherd keeps watch. But this is Barcelona's biggest public park, not the countryside.



Since April, Barcelona city hall has employed 290 sheep and goats to munch undergrowth at the Collserola National Park on the outskirts of Spain's second-largest city.





High risk of wildfires

