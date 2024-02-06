Cascading light and 'wobbling' orbs at teamLab's new Tokyo art museum

It's immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable—and now the digital art of Japanese collective teamLab, a major tourist draw, has a new home in the country's tallest skyscraper.
A shifting vortex of spotlights and a mirror room filled with ethereal "wobbling" orbs are among the brand-new artworks at the "teamLab Borderless" permanent exhibition, which opens Friday.
They join dozens of other mesmerising displays, from waterfalls of light to birds leaving colourful trails as they dart by, in a labyrinthine display at the 330-metre Azabudai Hills building in central Tokyo.