Is Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum ready for a new round of Pokemon mania?

Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum caused quite a stir in September when it announced its partnership with the Pokémon Company. Such was the enthusiasm of players and collectors that the museum had to stop selling merchandise from this surprising collaboration. But the collectibles in question could soon be relaunched.
The "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" card could be back on the market from February onwards, according to Artnet News. This limited-edition item, depicting the most famous Pokémon wearing the gray felt hat worn by Van Gogh in one of his self-portraits, will reportedly be available in the coming weeks in selected video game stores in the Netherlands.