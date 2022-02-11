Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month

Image: Lluis Gene / AFP



Up to 60,000 people are expected to attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month, organisers said Thursday, hoping it would resemble its pre-pandemic days despite the absence of several heavyweights.



"We're expecting somewhere between 40,000 and 60,000 people," said John Hoffman, executive director of the GSMA industry association which stages the annual telecoms show, which is the biggest in the world.



Speaking to reporters, he said there would be "more than 1,500 exhibitors" from 150 countries at the four-day event in the Catalan capital which this year runs from February 28 to March 3.





