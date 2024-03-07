The world's most Googled chefs aren't those with the most Michelin stars

While connoisseurs of fine French dining will be looking out for the announcements hailing from the Michelin Guide France 2024 ceremony set for March 18 in the French city of Tours, a new comparative study shows that a chef's popularity in terms of Google searches is not proportional to the number of stars they hold.
In the world of the Michelin Guide, stars can make and break reputations. In France, the inspectors' choices are closely scrutinized and always foster a great deal of anticipation—and just as much anxiety —when the ceremony announcing the new list approaches, as is the case for the March 18 event in Tours. In many respects, the ceremony is viewed as the highlight of the year in the world of French gastronomy, even if you don't necessarily share Michelin's assessments or the Guide's way of doing things.