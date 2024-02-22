I consider myself a wild child of gastronomy: Ana Ros

“The kitchen is a great place to learn about a country,” believes chef Ana Ros. The world’s best female chef awardee in 2017, Ros is chef and owner of Hiša Franko, a three-Michelin starred restaurant in Slovenia. As one of the eight female chefs whose restaurant has been awarded three Michelin stars, she is also the recipient of a Michelin Green Star, and the Best Chef Pristine Award for her utmost respect for and use of the highest quality local produce at a terroir-based restaurant. She is also the ambassador of gastronomic tourism at the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).