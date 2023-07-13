Gastronomic gems of Michelin-starred Indian chefs

T

he top Indian chefs that have been awarded the prestigious Michelin Star have made significant contributions to the culinary world. Their commitment to showcasing Indian flavours innovatively and creatively has helped elevate Indian cuisine and take it to new heights. Here are five restaurants by some talented Michelin-starred Indian chefs, spanning various corners of the globe for foodies to explore.Indego by Vineet, located in Dubai and helmed by renowned chef Vineet Bhatia, presents a delightful array of contemporary Indian cuisine. Street food-inspired dishes are part of the sharing-style menu. A combination of a griddle, clay oven, grill, and stew pot is used to prepare the food. The thoughtfully prepared menu blends traditional dishes like biryani and naan bread with modern flavours of lobster tikka masala.Kanishka, masterminded by acclaimed chef Atul Kochhar, is an exquisite fine-dining establishment that takes guests on a captivating culinary journey through the diverse cuisines of India. With a contemporary twist, the restaurant beautifully showcases the flavours hailing from India's distinct regions, with a special focus on the often-overlooked northeastern part of the country. Here, patrons are invited to immerse themselves in the gastronomic treasures of these lesser-known regions, where techniques like salting, smoking, and fermenting take centre stage. Each meticulously crafted dish at Kanishka is a harmonious symphony of authentic flavours and enticing textures, skilfully infused with innovative elements that truly elevate the dining experience.Srijith Gopinathan, the executive chef and co-owner of Ettan in California, masterfully blends the sensibilities of the East and the West, resulting in an extraordinary interpretation of upscale Indian cuisine. A prime example of his culinary prowess can be found in the deep-fried cauliflower florets adorned with cracked black pepper and artfully-arranged-alongside Asian pear. The offerings are a testament to his culinary artistry and are a captivating reflection of his culinary expertise displayed throughout the menu.Located in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Gaa restaurant is an exceptional culinary destination by the talented chef Garima Arora. This modern Indian fine-dining establishment seamlessly blends contemporary Indian flavours with innovative cooking techniques, illuminating the progressive essence of Indian cuisine. The menu at Gaa presents a captivating exploration of an array of flavours, textures, and locally sourced ingredients, drawing inspiration from the diverse culinary traditions found across the different regions of India. Each meticulously crafted dish is a testament to the harmonious convergence of tradition and creativity, showcasing the profound relevance and evolving nature of Indian gastronomy.The food at Kinara by Vikas Khanna in Dubai, headed by celebrated chef Vikas Khanna, showcases a modern exploration of traditional Indian cuisine. Drawing inspiration from the enchanting world of home-cooking in India and South Asia, Kinara captures the essence of these regional flavours. It presents them in a remarkable and contemporary fashion. With dishes like the delectable chicken makhani and the tantalising yoghurt kebab, Kinara's menu boasts a collection of signature creations exemplifying the harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation.