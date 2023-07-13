Let's talk about...The Taylor Swift economy

Can a popstar uplift an economy? On track to make hers the highest grossing concert tour of all time, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is bringing her to the brink of her billionaire era, Forbes estimates. World leaders are pleading her to visit their countries for a piece of the pie, because when Swift is in town, the local economy sees a surge of activity. Here's all you need to know about Swiftonomics, Swiftflation, ticket sales and the tour that's making history