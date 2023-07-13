To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Let's talk about...The Taylor Swift economy

Let's talk about...The Taylor Swift economy

Can a popstar uplift an economy? On track to make hers the highest grossing concert tour of all time, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is bringing her to the brink of her billionaire era, Forbes estimates. World leaders are pleading her to visit their countries for a piece of the pie, because when Swift is in town, the local economy sees a surge of activity. Here's all you need to know about Swiftonomics, Swiftflation, ticket sales and the tour that's making history
Published: Jul 13, 2023

More Videos

Mini Countryman WEBSITE THUMBNAIL

MINI Countryman review — Make room for adventures

Jun 24, 2023
Shahid Kapoor SM

It will be difficult for something to derail me. I know what I want to do: Shahid Kapoor

Jun 17, 2023
Nuts and Bolts ONDC

What is ONDC?

Jun 6, 2023
QJ Motor SRK 400 SM

QJ Motor SRK 400 review — Good looking machine blows hot and cold

May 27, 2023
Wrap up SM

'A fantastic year for Indian films at Cannes': Meenakshi Shedde's highlights from the Croisette

May 26, 2023
Yudhajit SM

FTII student film makes it to Cannes: 'Nehemich' crew speaks to Meenakshi Shedde

May 25, 2023
More Videos