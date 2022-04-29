



A little while before we sat down for a chat, Massimo Bottura had eaten a hearty North Indian lunch, the kind that’s usually rounded off with an afternoon nap. Would he really like to go on with the interview instead, we ask? “Of course,” he says.



Bottura is nearly 60, had landed in Mumbai the previous night, and was gearing up to cook back-to-back dinners in collaboration with Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture over the next two days. But nothing, neither jet lag nor the searing April heat in the city, could rob him of his spunk and vigour.





