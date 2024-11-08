Forbes India Under 30 2025: Nomination forms now open

It’s that time of year again, and we are beginning the process of finding our class of 2025 for Forbes India 30 under 30. The nomination form is now open until December 8, 2024.

If you’re under 30 and will remain so till February 28, 2025, and you are an exceptional young entrepreneur or professional, this is your chance to nominate yourself for the coveted Forbes India Under 30 list. If you know an exceptional entrepreneur or professional, nominate them today.

FORMS:

Fill this FORM if you are a successful Young Indian Entrepreneur.

AND

Fill this FORM if you are a successful Young Indian Professional.

Every year, Forbes India strives to find 30 young and dynamic individuals who have made significant strides in the field they operate.

There are 20 categories this year, including a new one—AI or Artificial Intelligence—to find young entrepreneurs and professionals taking strides in this ever-evolving field. The category—Design—is now—Design & architecture.

Over the years, we’ve found some exceptional people running companies that bridge gaps for customers and professionals who are achieving milestones for their companies. Will you make it to the class of 2025?

The Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024 categories are:

Agritech AI - NEW!

Art B2B

Clean energy and climate change Consumer tech Design & architecture - REVISED!

Digital content creators Ecommerce and retail Education Enterprise technology Entertainment Fashion Finance Food and hospitality Healthcare Industry & manufacturing Music NGO & social entrepreneurship Sports





The Forbes India Under 30 nomination forms for the Class of 2025 will be open till December 8, 2024. Take a look at our 2024 list to get a sense of who made the cut, and read our methodology here.

Here are the few things you need to remember while submitting your nomination.

1) The form should be filled in full. Incomplete forms will be automatically rejected.

2) If any information is found inauthentic or misrepresented, your nomination will be null and void. So take your time to fill the form.

3) Only nominate yourself if you will be under 30 on February 28, 2025. If you're nominating someone, make sure they are under 30 on the said date - no exceptions here.

4) We get hundreds of nominations, if not more. If you're shortlisted, Forbes India will get in touch with you. Be patient.

The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni is a stellar cohort, and we follow a rigorous process to find a new class every year.

We look forward to your entries!

